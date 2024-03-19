Rogers Wants to Sell Off Most of its Data Centres: Report

Rogers appears to be selling off most of its data centres, as part of plan to lower its debt it took on to acquire Shaw.

That’s according to a scoop by The Logic, which saw documents related to the sale for potential buyers. Rogers says it wants to sell off 9 of its 13 data centres in Canada as a “distinct business”, while the company would remain a major customer.

Back in February 2014, Rogers opened up a new flagship data centre in Calgary, for example. This was an 85,000 square feet data centre, the first Tier III certified to launch in Alberta and the second in Canada, at the time. Back in 2014, Rogers had data centres in 15 different locations across Canada.

Rogers completed its merger with Shaw back in April of last year, called a “historic merger” that was said to bring down 5G prices, part of a $26 billion deal. Last month, the Competition Bureau claimed some cellphone plans are more expensive after the Rogers-Shaw merger.