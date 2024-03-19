Rogers Wants to Sell Off Most of its Data Centres: Report

Gary Ng
8 hours ago

Rogers appears to be selling off most of its data centres, as part of plan to lower its debt it took on to acquire Shaw.

That’s according to a scoop by The Logic, which saw documents related to the sale for potential buyers. Rogers says it wants to sell off 9 of its 13 data centres in Canada as a “distinct business”, while the company would remain a major customer.

Back in February 2014, Rogers opened up a new flagship data centre in Calgary, for example. This was an 85,000 square feet data centre, the first Tier III certified to launch in Alberta and the second in Canada, at the time. Back in 2014, Rogers had data centres in 15 different locations across Canada.

Rogers completed its merger with Shaw back in April of last year, called a “historic merger” that was said to bring down 5G prices, part of a $26 billion deal. Last month, the Competition Bureau claimed some cellphone plans are more expensive after the Rogers-Shaw merger.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers is Offering an Unadvertised $39/60GB Plan

Rogers is offering up an unadvertised plan for $39 with 60GB of data and unlimited nationwide calling. The plan is not being advertised on its website or at stores, but is available through a call center or live chat online. The plan is normally priced at $44 but after Autopay (pre-authorized credit card payments), it...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

‘Rogers Rink’ is the New Name for Salmon Arm’s Arena

The Shuswap Recreation Society has officially announced the renaming of the Salmon Arm Arena from Shaw Centre to Rogers Rink. The change comes in the wake of the Rogers acquisition of Shaw last year. David Knight, Operations Manager for the Shuswap Recreation Society, detailed the background of this name change in a memo dated February...
John Quintet
7 days ago

Rogers and Bell Launch $34/50GB Plan in Quebec

Rogers and Bell have launched a $34/50GB 5G plan, joining their flanker brands such as Fido, and Virgin Plus, while also matching Koodo and Public Mobile. But of course, this is only in Quebec for now. The Rogers 5G plan normally is priced at $45 with 30GB of non-shared data, but it’s boosted to 50GB....
Gary Ng
1 week ago