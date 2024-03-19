X Seeing 1.7 Million New Users Joining Daily

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is seeing a surge in daily users and engagement to start off 2024.

According to recent stats shared by X, 250 million people are using the platform daily and 550 million visiting the “global town square” each month.

On average, users dedicate 30 minutes a day to X, which is a 13% increase in daily user time on the platform this year. Mobile usage has seen an even greater increase, with a 17% rise in the last six months compared to previous periods.

The social network has seen a whopping 55% increase in daily mobile signups in the latter half of the previous year. As of 2024, X boasts an average of over 8 billion daily active user minutes, a 10% increase from the prior year, and 1.7 million new users joining X daily.

In 2023, the top conversation topics on X involved sports, gaming, music, and food. Additionally, all discussions that included sports, music, gaming, food, entertainment, politics, news, and business saw over 5 trillion total impressions globally last year.

Last year, the X source code was released, shedding light on its recommendation algorithm and more, a move made in the name of transparency. Other social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, for example, have yet to open source any of its code.