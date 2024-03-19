X Seeing 1.7 Million New Users Joining Daily

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

x logo indispensable

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is seeing a surge in daily users and engagement to start off 2024.

According to recent stats shared by X, 250 million people are using the platform daily and 550 million visiting the “global town square” each month.

On average, users dedicate 30 minutes a day to X, which is a 13% increase in daily user time on the platform this year. Mobile usage has seen an even greater increase, with a 17% rise in the last six months compared to previous periods.

The social network has seen a whopping 55% increase in daily mobile signups in the latter half of the previous year. As of 2024, X boasts an average of over 8 billion daily active user minutes, a 10% increase from the prior year, and 1.7 million new users joining X daily.

In 2023, the top conversation topics on X involved sports, gaming, music, and food. Additionally, all discussions that included sports, music, gaming, food, entertainment, politics, news, and business saw over 5 trillion total impressions globally last year.

Last year, the X source code was released, shedding light on its recommendation algorithm and more, a move made in the name of transparency. Other social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, for example, have yet to open source any of its code.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

xAI Open Sources Grok AI Chatbot Code

After promising to open source its Grok AI chatbot, Elon Musk’s xAI has done just that as promised. On Monday, xAI released Grok-1 on GitHub, allowing anyone to leverage the model, under the Apache 2.0 license, in the name of transparency. This means commercial use is allowed but there is not data available that Grok...
John Quintet
22 mins ago

First Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Available, Coming to Disney+

Disney+ has shared the first trailer and key art for the upcoming Lucasfilm original series, “Star Wars: The Acolyte.” This live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, on Disney+ and will be available in Canada. In "Star Wars: The Acolyte," an investigation unfolds following a series of criminal activities. Lee Jung-jae, portraying a Jedi Master, confronts...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago