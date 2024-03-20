Amazon Big Spring Sale Canada Deals are Now Live

Amazon’s inaugural Big Spring Sale is live in Canada starting today, March 20, and goes until March 25, 2024.

According to Amazon Canada, this Big Spring Sale offers deals on “seasonally relevant items”, including spring fashion, sports products, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden, cleaning and organizing products, and Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle.

This six day event will feature daily deals offering savings on a variety of products. Check out the deals below, which include up to 23% off Apple’s Mac computers:

Click here to see all the latest deals on Amazon’s Big Spring sale in Canada.