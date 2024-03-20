Apple Launches Unified ‘Manuals, Specs, and Downloads’ Portal

Usman Qureshi
6 hours ago

Apple has introduced a new “Documentation” page on its website, offering a centralized hub for user guides, repair manuals, tech specifications, software downloads, and more.

Apple Manuals

As spotted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara (via MacRumors), this information, previously scattered across various sections of the website, is now consolidated for easy access in one location.

Covering a wide range of products, the page includes categories such as Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, as well as displays like the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and software.

A search tool is also available on the page, allowing users to find support documents and related information by entering relevant keywords.

Apple Manuals 1

With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive coverage, the new Documentation support page should streamline the user experience, providing convenient access to essential resources for Apple products.

Accessible at this link, the new web portal is certainly a valuable resource for Apple users seeking product information and support materials.

