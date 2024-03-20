Starbucks Launches on SkipTheDishes with 50% Off Promo

You can now order Starbucks on SkipTheDishes as today, with availability from over 600 locations across Canada.

The launch comes on the International Day of Happiness, and that means a promotion is also available for today only, offering 50% off Starbucks orders of $20 or more, when using promo code SBSKIP50 at checkout. This coupon code is valid only today, March 20, 2024.

“With Canadians prioritizing more convenience in their lives, delivery remains a major opportunity for Starbucks to help us meet our customers wherever they may be,” said Deborah Neff, Vice President of Product and Marketing, Starbucks Canada, in a statement. “With Starbucks now available on Skip, we’re thrilled to provide more ways for our customers to connect with us and enjoy their favourite menu items at Starbucks.”

A recent survey by Skip highlighted Canadians love their coffee, with 89% of respondents (just over 1,000 people from an Angus Reid survey) saying they drink coffee and 31% having multiple coffees per day. Meanwhile, 72% of Canadians have gifted coffee to family and friends.

Click here to sign up for SkipTheDishes and get 50% off your Starbucks order, for today only.