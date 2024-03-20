Threads Begins Rolling Out ‘Trending’ Feature in the U.S. Following Tests

Threads is officially beginning to roll out its ‘trending’ feature in the U.S. This follows after the platform had been conducting a limited test in the American market before rolling it out on a wider scale.

On Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that its trending feature will be available to all users in the U.S. Once accessible, Threads will begin showing a list of “top topics” that users are talking about each day. Similar to X (formally Twitter), what the section shows will change based on the topics users discuss during that day.

As of now, the feature is fairly limited. It appears as though it only shows five trending topics at any given time. The list can be found on the “Trending Now” page under the search bar. The trending topics appear to be curated as a means of avoiding controversial topics or discussions. Recent trending topics include Aaron Taylor Johnson, spring equinox, Bruce Willis’ birthday, Hong Kong security law, and Alina Habba, former president Donald Trump’s attorney.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg first revealed Threads’ work on the trending feature. At the time, the CEO was adamant about getting it right before rolling it out to other regions. Zuckerberg noted, “We’ll roll it out in more countries and languages once we get it tuned up…”Of course, there’s no telling how long it’ll take for Threads to make its latest feature available in Canada.

Threads has been on a roll as far as testing new features is concerned. This year alone Threads has begun testing the ability to create and save a draft. At the time, the use of drafts was one of the “most requested features.” Threads is also testing the ability to take a photo within the app itself. However, neither feature has made its way to Canada yet.