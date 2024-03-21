Here are Amazon Big Spring Sale Canada Deals: Day 2

3 hours ago

amazon big spring sale day 2

Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale has reached Day 2, and more deals are here, with some highlights including Kindle E-readers for up to 21% off, and up to 55% off Meta Quest 2. PlayStation 5 is also on sale, plus more.

Check out the deals below:

Electronics:

Household, Toys, Fitness and More

Click here to see all the Day 2 deals from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale while stock is still available.

