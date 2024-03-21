New on Disney+ Canada: April 2024

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in April 2024.

Highlights include the streaming premiere of the animated musical-comedy ‘Wish’ on April 3, while ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,’ a four-part docuseries on the iconic band and lead Bon Jovi, streams on April 26.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada in April 2024 below:

April 1

Vanderpump Villa (Three-Episode Premiere)

April 2

FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 3

Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)

Family Guy (S22, New Episode)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)

Good Trouble (S5, Five New Episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1)

Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episodes)

The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)

UFO Factory (Fabricantes de Ovnis)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

Wish

X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

April 5

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir

Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 6

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (S5, New Episode)

The Fable (Premiere Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 7

Bluey – “Ghostbasket” (S3, New Episode)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Premiere Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

April 8

Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 9

FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 10

Blood Free (Two-Episode Premiere)

Drain the Oceans (S3 & S4)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)

Family Guy (S22, New Episode)

Good Trouble (S5, Five New Episodes)

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6)

Random Rings (S3)

Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)

Shorts Spectacular (S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

April 12

The Greatest Hits

Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 13

The Fable (New Episode)

Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 14

Bluey Extended-Length Special – “The Sign” (S3, New Episode)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 15

Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 16

FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 17

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2)

Blood Free (New Episodes)

FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)

Good Trouble (S5, Five New Episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1)

Queens (All Episodes)

Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

The Secret Score (La Partitura Secreta)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Three-Episode Premiere)

X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

April 19

Chief Detective 1958 (Premiere Episode)

April 20

Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)

High Hopes (All Episodes)

The Fable (New Episode)

April 21

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

April 22

Tiger

Tigers on the Rise

Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 23

FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 24

Blood Free (New Episodes)

Family Guy (S22, New Episode)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2 & S3)

Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)

Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

We Were the Lucky Ones (New Episode)

X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

April 26

Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (All Episodes)

April 27

Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)

The Fable (New Episode)

April 28

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 29

Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 30

FX’s The Veil (Two-Episode Premiere

