New on Disney+ Canada: April 2024

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in April 2024.

Highlights include the streaming premiere of the animated musical-comedy ‘Wish’ on April 3, while ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,’ a four-part docuseries on the iconic band and lead Bon Jovi, streams on April 26.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada in April 2024 below:

April 1

  • Vanderpump Villa (Three-Episode Premiere)

April 2

  • FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 3

  • Death in the Dorms (S2, New Episode)
  • Family Guy (S22, New Episode)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)
  • Good Trouble (S5, Five New Episodes)
  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1)
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1)
  • Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episodes)
  • The Impossible Heir (New Episodes)
  • UFO Factory (Fabricantes de Ovnis)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • Wish
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

April 5

  • Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 6

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (S5, New Episode)
  • The Fable (Premiere Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 7

  • Bluey – “Ghostbasket” (S3, New Episode)
  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Premiere Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

April 8

  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 9

  • FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 10

  • Blood Free (Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Drain the Oceans (S3 & S4)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)
  • Family Guy (S22, New Episode)
  • Good Trouble (S5, Five New Episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6)
  • Random Rings (S3)
  • Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)
  • Shorts Spectacular (S2)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)

April 12

  • The Greatest Hits
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 13

  • The Fable (New Episode)
  • Wonderful World (New Episode)

April 14

  • Bluey Extended-Length Special – “The Sign” (S3, New Episode)
  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 15

  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 16

  • FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 17

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2)
  • Blood Free (New Episodes)
  • FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans (S2, New Episode)
  • Good Trouble (S5, Five New Episodes)
  • PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1)
  • Queens (All Episodes)
  • Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • The Secret Score (La Partitura Secreta)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (Three-Episode Premiere)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

April 19

  • Chief Detective 1958 (Premiere Episode)

April 20

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • High Hopes (All Episodes)
  • The Fable (New Episode)

April 21

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

April 22

  • Tiger
  • Tigers on the Rise
  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 23

  • FX’s Shōgun (New Episode)

April 24

  • Blood Free (New Episodes)
  • Family Guy (S22, New Episode)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S2 & S3)
  • Sand Land: The Series (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S3, New Episode)
  • Undead Unluck (S1, New Episode)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (New Episode)
  • X-Men ‘97 (New Episode)

April 26

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (All Episodes)

April 27

  • Chief Detective 1958 (New Episode)
  • The Fable (New Episode)

April 28

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

April 29

  • Vanderpump Villa (New Episode)

April 30

  • FX’s The Veil (Two-Episode Premiere

