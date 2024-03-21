U.S. Government Sues Apple, Alleging Illegal iPhone Monopoly

John Quintet
5 hours ago

The U.S. Justice Department has sued Apple, accusing the tech giant of stifling competition by restricting software developers and mobile gaming companies from offering their services on the iPhone, reports the WSJ.

Filed in a federal court in New Jersey on Thursday, the antitrust lawsuit alleges Apple’s dominance over the iPhone ecosystem has prevented competitors from bringing innovative services such as digital wallets, for example.

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Apple responded to say, “This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.” An Apple spokesperson continued, “If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple—where hardware, software, and services intersect.”

The U.S. government has similar antimonopoly lawsuits already underway against Amazon, Google, and Meta. Now, enter Apple.

The European Union has already forced Apple to shake up its developer access and practices to adhere to the Digital Markets Act.

“Apple’s anticompetitive acts include, but are not limited to, its contractual restrictions against app creation, distribution, and access to APIs that have impeded apps and technologies including, but not limited to, super apps, cloud streaming, messaging, wearables, and digital wallets. The areas identified in this complaint reflect a non-exhaustive list of recent anticompetitive acts but as technology advances, both the technologies impeded and the specific manner of impediment may shift in response to technological and regulatory change consistent with Apple’s past conduct,” explained the U.S. lawsuit.

The lawsuit’s origins trace back to a 2019 investigation, gaining momentum with the appointment of the Biden administration’s top antitrust official, Jonathan Kanter, in 2021.

Apple will be defending itself against this lawsuit, so get ready to see what happens.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Amazon Big Spring Sale Canada Deals are Now Live

Amazon’s inaugural Big Spring Sale is live in Canada starting today, March 20, and goes until March 25, 2024. According to Amazon Canada, this Big Spring Sale offers deals on “seasonally relevant items”, including spring fashion, sports products, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden, cleaning and organizing products, and Amazon devices like Echo and Kindle. This...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

You Can Now Buy Apple’s M3 MacBook Air in Canada

Apple has launched sales of its new M3 MacBook Air in Canada, after unveiling the upgraded laptop earlier this week. The M3 chip makes the MacBook Air more powerful for work and play, with up to 18 hours of battery life (same as M2). Apple touts faster performance by a factor of 1.6x versus the...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago