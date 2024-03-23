Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale Deals Keep Coming [LIST]

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon big spring sale more

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale in Canada continues and so do the deals, which are available across all categories including electronics, household, toys, gaming and more.

Here’s a list of the latest Amazon Big Spring Sale deals in Canada, as of Saturday, April 23, 2024–the biggest deals are the Meta Quest 2 for $279, PlayStation 5 Sim Console, Macs with M1 and more:

Electronics:

Household and Others:

Click here to see all the latest Big Spring Deals on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Here are Amazon Big Spring Sale Canada Deals: Day 2

Amazon Canada's Big Spring Sale has reached Day 2, and more deals are here, with some highlights including Kindle E-readers for up to 21% off, and up to 55% off Meta Quest 2. PlayStation 5 is also on sale, plus more. Check out the deals below: Electronics: Kindle E-readers, Up to 21% off Meta Quest...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Apple’s iPads are on Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Apple’s rumoured to announce updated iPads and we’re seeing signs of this happening soon, as the company’s existing iPads are on sale yet again. The company’s iPad 10 is on sale for $100 off right now on Amazon.ca. Check out what’s available below: 64GB Wi-Fi: $599 (save $100) 256GB Wi-Fi: $699 (save $100) Apple raised...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Google Pixel 8 Sale: $599 After $150 Free Gift Card

If you’ve been eyeing Google’s Pixel 8 series smartphones, they’re currently on sale from Google, starting at $749 and $1,099 CAD for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, saving you $200 off. But this deal is sweeter if you head to Best Buy, as right now there’s a bonus $150 gift card available, which essentially...
IIC Deals
2 days ago