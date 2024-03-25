Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals in Canada: Final Day Savings are Here
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has reached its final day in Canada, and the race is on to jump on some final deals as we approach the Easter long weekend.
The Big Spring Sale is the easiest way to nab some Easter goodies for your kiddos or special someone in your life, if you are busy with work and don’t have time to hit up stores and wait in line.
For example, it’s super easy to pick up some Easter chocolate for the kids and even some special activity books to keep them busy during Spring Break. The following Easter chocolate from Lindt and Hershey’s is readily available on sale and with super fast Prime shipping speeds. Keep your kids busy with a drawing book such as the one below on how to draw Minecrafter, Robloxer and Fortniter characters. All shipped to your front door with a few taps from the Amazon mobile app.
Today is the final day to jump on Amazon Big Spring Sale deals—check them out below:
Electronics and Gaming:
- Meta Quest 2: 20% off
- Fire TV Devices: Up to 40% off
- Kindle E-readers: Up to 21% off With Prime
- eufy Security Home Safety Collection: Up to 43% off
- Philips Espresso Machines, Air Fryers, and more: Up to 43% off
- Google, Samsung Phones, Watches, and Earbuds: Up to 23% off
- NOCO Jumpstarter and Battery Chargers: Up to 22% off
- LG Monitors and Laptops: Up to 30% off
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD: Up to 30% off With Prime
- SanDisk drives and memory: Up to 56% off
- Save on Select Apple Mac Products: Up to 23% off
- Fitbit Health & Fitness Charge 6 and Inspire 2 Trackers: 23% off
- Dell PCs and Monitors: Up to 30% off
- Monster Wireless Earbuds and Bluetooth Speakers: 73% off
- Acer Desktops, Monitors, and Laptops: Up to 35% off
- HP Printers for Home & Office: Up to 36% off
- EUREKA Vacuums: Up to 38% off
- Logitech Inputs: Up to 25% off
- Samsung Monitors: Up to 34% off
- MANSCAPED Grooming Tools: Up to 25% off
- Samsung TVs: Up to 26% off
- GoPro action cameras: Up to 14% off
- Samsung drives: Up to 38% off
- TCL Fire TV: Up to 14% off
- JBL Speakers & Headphones: Up to 29% off
Household and More:
- Easter Candy and Chocolates: Up to 20% off
- Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses: 14% off
- Keurig Coffee Pods: $29.99 and under
- Cascade, Febreze, Downy, and More Household Essentials: Up to 25% off
- Hoover and Dirt Devil: Up to 38% off
- Lane Linen Egyptian Cotton Bedding and Bath Towels: Up to 37% off
- BISSELL Appliances: Up to 50% off
- Shark Vacuums, Air Purifiers, and more: Up to 27% off
- Oral-B Power Brushes and Crest Whitestrips: Up to 35% off
- Shave Care from Braun, Gillette, and more: Up to 25% off
- BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 45% off
- Boost High Protein Products: Up to 24% off
- Aveeno and Neutrogena Skincare Products: $20.99 and under
- Cuisinart Kitchen Tools and Accessories: Up to 29% off
- Pipishell PILF11-C, PILF6-C, PILTK4-C, and more: Up to 38% off
- Depend and Poise: Up to 20% off
- Charmin Mega Rolls Toilet Paper Promotion: 20% off
- Seasonal Favorites for Lawn & Garden: Up to 39% off
- Matcha, Candy, Nuts, and Dried Fruit from Yupik and Elan: Up to 20% off
- GREENIES, IAMS, and More Treats: Up to 27% off
- Graco Playard, Travel System, and more: Up to 43% off
- Cottonelle Toilet Paper and Wipes: Up to 22% off
- Baby feeding, safety, potty training, and more from Baby Brezza, Chicco, Nuby, and more: Up to 25% off
- Hamilton Beach Kitchen Appliances: Up to 36% off
Click here to jump on these final Amazon Big Spring Sale deals while they are still available. The sales end tonight at 8:59pm PDT/11:59pm EDT.
Disclosure: thanks to Amazon Canada for supporting independent media this week.