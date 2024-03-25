Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals in Canada: Final Day Savings are Here

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has reached its final day in Canada, and the race is on to jump on some final deals as we approach the Easter long weekend.

The Big Spring Sale is the easiest way to nab some Easter goodies for your kiddos or special someone in your life, if you are busy with work and don’t have time to hit up stores and wait in line.

For example, it’s super easy to pick up some Easter chocolate for the kids and even some special activity books to keep them busy during Spring Break. The following Easter chocolate from Lindt and Hershey’s is readily available on sale and with super fast Prime shipping speeds. Keep your kids busy with a drawing book such as the one below on how to draw Minecrafter, Robloxer and Fortniter characters. All shipped to your front door with a few taps from the Amazon mobile app.

Today is the final day to jump on Amazon Big Spring Sale deals—check them out below:

Electronics and Gaming:

Household and More:

Click here to jump on these final Amazon Big Spring Sale deals while they are still available. The sales end tonight at 8:59pm PDT/11:59pm EDT.

Disclosure: thanks to Amazon Canada for supporting independent media this week.

