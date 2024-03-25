Spotify Debuts Video-Based Learning Courses in the UK

Teaming up with educational tech giants like BBC Maestro and Skillshare, Spotify is looking to enrich its user base with diverse educational content, starting with the UK.

Starting today, UK Spotify users can access video courses alongside their favorite music and podcasts. These courses cover an array of topics, including music production, creativity, business skills, and healthy living, offering listeners ample opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Babar Zafar, Spotify’s VP of Product Development highlighted the platform’s commitment to serving its users’ diverse needs. By integrating video-based learning, Spotify aims to tap into its highly engaged community, which already embraces podcasts and audiobooks for learning purposes.

With this initiative, Spotify aims to provide educational creators with broader exposure to a vast audience of engaged users.

Approximately half of Spotify Premium subscribers have shown interest in educational and self-help podcasts, indicating a promising market for video-based learning.

During the trial period, both free and Premium users in the UK can access two free lessons per course before deciding to purchase additional content.

Here’s how Spotify UK users can try it out: