Download the New Chrome for Arm-Compatible Windows PCs

Google announced today the rollout of a full version of Chrome for Arm-compatible Windows PCs, a move aimed at enhancing the browser’s performance and security across devices.

Mark Chang, Group Product Manager for Chrome, explained the browser’s design to be fast and secure, with ongoing improvements to support the latest platforms.

This latest version of Chrome, specifically optimized for Snapdragon-powered PCs, promises a faster and smoother web browsing experience. Benchmarks suggest that Chrome’s performance will further improve with the anticipated launch of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite in mid-2024.

“The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite’s role as the premier platform for Windows computing starting in mid 2024,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Inc., in a statement.

Windows PCs users can expect great performance, security features, access to generative AI features, plus extensions and themes for browsing the web (which are the best on Chrome by far).

You can click here to download this new full version of Chrome for Arm-based Windows PCs.