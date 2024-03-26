Download the New Chrome for Arm-Compatible Windows PCs

Austin Blake
7 seconds ago

Chrome arm windows pc

Google announced today the rollout of a full version of Chrome for Arm-compatible Windows PCs, a move aimed at enhancing the browser’s performance and security across devices.

Mark Chang, Group Product Manager for Chrome, explained the browser’s design to be fast and secure, with ongoing improvements to support the latest platforms.

This latest version of Chrome, specifically optimized for Snapdragon-powered PCs, promises a faster and smoother web browsing experience. Benchmarks suggest that Chrome’s performance will further improve with the anticipated launch of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite in mid-2024.

“The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite’s role as the premier platform for Windows computing starting in mid 2024,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Inc., in a statement.

Windows PCs users can expect great performance, security features, access to generative AI features, plus extensions and themes for browsing the web (which are the best on Chrome by far).

You can click here to download this new full version of Chrome for Arm-based Windows PCs.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Canva Acquires Affinity, Makers of Popular Mac Photo Editor

Australia-based Canva announced it will acquire the British makers of photo editing software, Affinity, which has popular apps for Mac, iPad and Windows users. Affinity has over 3 million users worldwide that use its professional design software, including Designer 2, Photo 2 and Publisher 2. "While our last decade at Canva has focused heavily on...
Austin Blake
21 mins ago