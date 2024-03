If you’ve been eyeing Google’s Pixel 8 series smartphones, they’re currently on sale from Google, starting at $749 and $1,099 CAD for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, saving you $200 off.

But this deal is sweeter if you head to Best Buy, as right now there’s a bonus $150 gift card available, which essentially takes your entry Pixel 8 128GB down to $599 CAD.

Best Buy’s $150 gift card promo applies to select Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones and the Google Pixel 8 series smartphones.

Google is rumoured to launch the Pixel 8a this spring, but at $599 for an entry Pixel 8, that’s a decent deal.

According to Best Buy, the sale ends on March 24, 2024.