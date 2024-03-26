Eastlink Launches TiVo Stream Mobile App

Eastlink announced on Tuesday it has officially launched the TiVo Stream mobile app, which is an addition to last year’s launch of TiVo Stream. The mobile app lets you watch TiVo Stream anywhere, like when you’re eating lunch at work (sushi).

“We’re on a mission to do things differently,” said Jeff Gillham, Eastlink CEO, in a statement. “Our team has worked hard to enhance the TiVo Stream experience to reflect what our customers have told us about how they want to use TiVo Stream. The evolution of this app takes the experience of TiVo Stream to the next level giving our customers even more flexibility to watch what they want, when they want and where they want.”

The TiVo Stream mobile app for iOS and Android lets Eastlink customers watch TiVo Stream on the go, including live TV, OnDemand content and your recordings. You can also search for shows, schedule recordings, plus search across Netflix, TV, Prime Video and Eastlink OnDemand. There are also personalized recommendations with ‘What to Watch’.

Eastlink customers will need a subscription to TiVo Stream and Fibre Link Internet to use the mobile app, while within Canada.

TiVo was launched by Eastlink back in 2020, bringing the digital video recorder service to customers to record and watch live TV and more.

