Leaked iPhone 16 Dummy Models Show Interesting Design Tweaks

The folks over at MacRumors have spotted alleged dummy models of the iPhone 16 series on Weibo, which offer a glimpse into the speculated design alterations of this year’s new iPhones.

Latest reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast larger display sizes compared to their predecessors. Some sources also suggest a screen size increase, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max sporting a larger 6.9-inch display.

The newly leaked dummy iPhone 16 images highlight the size disparity between the iPhone 16 Pro and its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro.

While the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a larger screen, catering to users’ growing demand for expansive displays.

Moreover, attention is drawn to the revamped button arrangement on the purported iPhone 16 models. Apple is rumored to replace the traditional Mute Switch with an Action button, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

Notably, the leaked images suggest the Action button will be a bit larger than its predecessor.

Of significant interest is the speculated redesign of the rear camera bump on the iPhone 16 prototype. The images depict a pill-shaped camera bump housing separate Wide and Ultrawide lenses, accompanied by a microphone and camera flash strategically positioned outside the bump.

Furthermore, all iterations of the iPhone 16 series are anticipated to introduce a new “Capture button” dedicated to capturing photos and videos seamlessly.

Positioned alongside the Power button, this novel feature aims to enhance user experience and solidify the iPhone as a premier choice for multimedia content creation.

While the leaked images portray the Capture button as nearly flush with the iPhone 16 chassis, reports suggest it will offer tactile feedback, responding to both pressure and touch commands.

Apple hopes this new feature would serve as a key selling point, positioning the iPhone 16 lineup as the smartphone of choice for shooting horizontal video content.