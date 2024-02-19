Leaked Image of Alleged iPhone 16 Mould Highlights Vertical Camera Array

The first look at an alleged iPhone 16 mould has surfaced online. Stemming from leaker Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), the mould shows what appears to be a new vertical camera array.

Reports claim that iPhone 16 could adopt a verticle layout for its camera bump. Images of what looks to be an iPhone 16 mould show exactly that. Apple may be looking to develop a new pill-shaped camera array for its upcoming flagship series, as first seen by MacRumors.

iPhone 16 molds and mockups pic.twitter.com/jG5CV8u7g9 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 18, 2024

Apple is believed to be bringing Spatial Video recording to the entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus this year. The current camera array on the iPhone 15 supports a diagonal orientation for its lenses. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature Spatial Video recording, aligning with the support of Apple Vision Pro.

Apple adopted the current diagonal camera bump upon the introduction of iPhone 11 Pro models in 2019. Before that, the iPhone X introduced a vertical pill-shaped camera bump. iPhone 16 seems to be returning to that layout with seemingly some small tweaks. The alleged wide and ultra-wide camera lenses are close together. The LiDAR sensor is seemingly placed outside of the camera bump.

Of course, as the iPhone 16 isn’t expected to launch until September at the earliest, plans may still change throughout production. As reported, moulds such as these may simply be used for tests. The final build and design can be altered before mass production takes place.

That being said though, there is a good chance that Apple may tweak its camera layout this year to better orient iPhone 16 with its overall goals and synergy with Apple Vision Pro.