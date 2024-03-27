Google Messages Beta Users Get Early Access to Gemini

Gemini, the latest feature announced by Google a month ago, is now beginning to roll out for select users participating in the Google Messages beta program, 9to5Google is reporting.

To access Gemini, users must be beta testers of Google Messages, have RCS enabled, possess a personal Google Account (age 18 and above, without Family Link).

To be eligible, users also need to have English set as their language (with French available only in Canada), and reside in one of the 165+ countries specified. Additionally, users must own one of the following newer devices:

Pixel 6 or later

Pixel Fold

Samsung Galaxy S22 or later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold

Once activated on a user’s device, tapping the Start chat FAB (Floating Action Button) should reveal the Gemini contact option. Following the on-screen prompts, users will encounter the familiar messaging UI, albeit without voice messages, though image uploads remain possible.

Conversations facilitated through Gemini occur over RCS but lack end-to-end encryption. Users have the option to customize bubble colors, although Gemini is not accessible through Messages for web.

Notably, Gemini conversations are exclusively 1:1 with the LLM (Language and Machine Learning) and cannot be merged into other conversations.

Similar to interactions on gemini.google.com, users can input prompts or questions. Powered by a variant of Gemini 1.0 Pro, the feature offers optimized and concise responses. Gemini Extensions provide access to Workspace tools (Gmail, Drive, and Docs), Maps, Flights, Hotels, and YouTube.

Google has outlined several example use cases for Gemini, including drafting messages to reconnect with friends, suggesting dinner menus, and generating conversation starters for social events.

While there are reports of Gemini starting to roll out, it remains “being released gradually and only to Google Messages beta testers for now.”