Grok AI Chatbot Coming to X Premium Subscribers This Week

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Elon Musk’s xAI and its chatbot, Grok, currently is only available for Premium+ subscribers on X (formerly Twitter). But that will soon change this week.

According to Musk yesterday, he announced, “Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+).” There are two tiers of paid subscriptions on X: Premium and Premium+. Only the more expensive Premium+ had access to the Grok AI chatbot, which leverages real-time posts on X.

Also, Grok will soon have an “unhinged fun mode” according to Musk, on top of “normal” and “fun” mode, without going into specifics.

Grok was announced last November by xAI and “is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!”.

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!” said xAI. One feature of Grok is the ability to summarize the top news stories as seen by the latest posts on X.

X Premium costs $10/month and $105/year, while Premium+ costs $20/month in Canada or $210/year (prices for paying via the web).

xAI recently open sourced its Grok chatbot code, in the name of transparency.

