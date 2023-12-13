Grok AI Chatbot Rolling Out in Canada on X [Update]

Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot, Grok, has started rolling out in Canada for Premium+ subscribers on X. Previously, Grok was only available in the U.S.

According to X on the web, you can now see Grok showing in the left sidebar. For those looking to try out Grok, you’ll need to upgrade to Premium+ which costs $20/month or $210/year.

Grok is modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and will provide answers to anything leveraging the latest data from posts on X and beyond, but in a humourous way and also with a “rebellious streak”.

Last month, the xAI team said “A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the 𝕏 platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

“Grok is still a very early beta product – the best we could do with 2 months of training – so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help,” said xAI.

What can you do with Grok? You can ask it to generate business news headlines for example, and it will do so based on the latest real-time information found on X. This is not possible with ChatGPT for example.

Top 10 global business news headlines from @Grok this morning. Not verified for accuracy. Prompt was in regular mode. pic.twitter.com/l2qFXzgpk8 — Chuck Cook (@chazman) December 12, 2023

Right now, the ability to upgrade to Premium+ on the web is not working, so this Grok AI rollout in Canada looks to be percolating slowly. The expansion of Grok looks to be also happening internationally, as X Premium+ users in India, New Zealand and more are seeing the AI chatbot on the web.

Update Dec. 13, 10:35am PT: X has officially announced the expansion of Grok, but it doesn’t mention Canada, so it looks like Grok isn’t coming here just yet: