PlayStation Plus New Games: April 2024

As April approaches, PlayStation has announced the collection of titles arriving for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month. Throughout April, Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer will be available to redeem for PlayStation Plus members.

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, the new catalogue of games available on PlayStation Plus will become available on April 2nd. They’ll continue to be available to redeem and install up until May 6th, 2024. Here are all the details on this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup.

Immortals of Aveum | PS5

Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter, developed by Ascendant Studios. The game centres on Jak, who joins the ranks of a battlemage society determined to save the world. As a battlemage, hone your magic skills with more than 25 Spells and 80 Talents. Find and equip new gear in your pursuit of becoming Aveum’s most powerful Triarch Magnus.

Minecraft Legends | PS4, PS5

Minecraft Legends is the latest spin-off from the incredibly successful Minecraft IP. Developed in part by Mojang Studios and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive, the game takes a real-time action-strategy turn. Players will explore a vast world of various biomes that are being plagued by the piglins. Players must form alliances, and lead them into epic battles, defending the Overworld. Play with friends or challenge them in battles with online play with up to eight players.

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4

Skul: The Hero Slayer is a 2021 roguelike platformer, made by SouthPAW Games. Following an attack on the Demon King’s castle, the skeleton Skul is the last remaining hero who can save the other demonic adventurers. With an ever-changing map, players must adapt and grow their abilities. Equip two attacks at a time and hone your playstyle while defeating dangerous enemies.

The Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle

Exclusive to PlayStation Plus members, subscribers can redeem this Overwatch 2 bundle, which includes:

Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramattra Epic Skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Illari Epic Skin

Rugby Mauga Epic Skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

As March comes to a close, subscribers have until April 1 to redeem EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2 and Destiny 2: Witch Queen.

As always, it’s worth redeeming the PlayStation Plus titles. As long as you have an active subscription you can play these games down the road.