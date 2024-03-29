Meta Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption on Messenger

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has initiated the implementation of default end-to-end encryption for personal messages on its Messenger platform since December.

End-to-end encryption is a crucial layer of defense ensuring that only the sender and the recipient can access the messages, safeguarding privacy effectively.

The move guarantees that messages and calls remain confidential from the moment they leave the sender’s device until they reach the recipient’s device. Even Meta cannot intercept or view the content of these communications.

This advanced security measure applies to all types of exchanges, whether they involve sharing personal photographs or discussing financial matters.

For users, this means a more secure and private messaging experience. Personal messages exchanged in one-on-one chats on Messenger will now be automatically encrypted end-to-end by default. As this feature gradually rolls out globally, users will notice a label indicating that their messages and calls are protected with end-to-end encryption.

However, with this new encryption protocol, users need to be mindful of backing up their chats.

Unlike before, where messages were stored on Meta’s servers, end-to-end encryption means messages are stored solely on the users’ devices. To ensure continuity and accessibility across different devices, users are encouraged to enable secure storage.

Secure storage, offered through options like Google Drive or iCloud Drive, allows users to securely back up their chat history.

Alternatively, users can opt for a 6-digit PIN, providing access to chat history across various devices and operating systems. This PIN, known only to the user, adds an extra layer of security to their messages.

Default end-to-end encryption on Messenger is rolling out globally over the coming months.