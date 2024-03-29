STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+

A two-part documentary series based around famed actor, comedian, and musician Steve Martin is now available to stream on Apple TV+ in Canada. STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces offers a new look at Martin’s career.

The documentary was released on March 29 on Apple TV+. It’s directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, known for 20 Feet from Stardom and the 2018 documentary on Fred Rogers Won’t You Be My Neighbor? STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces features never-before-seen footage of Martin. It also offers interviews from Martin, Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton and Selena Gomez.

“Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment,” the description reads. “STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve’s personal and professional trials and triumphs.

Check out the trailer below:

The first part is dubbed “Then,” and chronicles Martin’s early struggles to break into fame before catapulting into success through stand-up. Ultimately, Martin walked away from stand-up comedy to pursue other passions. The second half is named “Now” and dives into Martin in the present day and his golden years. The actor reflects on the transformations in his art, and his personal life.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $12.99 per month.