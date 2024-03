Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has a prepaid flash sale right now, offering $29 in credit.

Freedom says when customers activate on a prepaid plan $24/month or higher with Digital Discount, they will get a $29 credit on their third month of service.

“That’s better than a free month!”, says Freedom Mobile. The following plans are eligible:

$24/4GB 4G

$29/20GB 4G Canada-US

$34/50GB 5G Canada-US

$40/75GB 5G Canada-US

$50/100GB 5G Canada-US

Roam Beyond and the Canada-US-Mexico plans are excluded from this promo. Let us know if you’re going to sign up for one of these plans to nab this promo. Prepaid means you won’t get any surprise charges on your bill.