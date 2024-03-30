Tesla FSD Free Trials Hit Canada, Subscriptions Begin in April

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Tesla recently launched free 1-month Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability trials in the U.S., offering the freebie for new vehicle deliveries, plus for existing customers.

This move was made to ramp up the use of FSD beta version 12—specifically the latest 12.3.x release—which is based entirely on a single end-to-end neural network, trained on millions of video clips that have replaced over 300,000 lines of C++ code, according to Tesla.

Now, according to Tesla North, the company has expanded free one-month trials to Canada. Lots of existing Canadian Tesla owners received emails last night, notifying them of their free one-month trial, that goes until April 28, 2024.

“Your Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Trial starts now!” explains Tesla. Customers just need to update their vehicle’s software to get access to the trial.

“You’ve been granted a 30-day complimentary trial of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) for your Model Y ending in _____,” read the customer email.

FSD allows your Tesla to drive from point A to point A, with the vehicle controlling the accelerator, steering wheel, recognizing stop signs and intersection lights, and more. FSD version 12.3.x has been able to perform U-turns, plus also depart and arrive from parking lots, even parking by pulling into spots.

“Under your supervision, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) can drive your Tesla almost anywhere. It will make lane changes, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. You and anyone you authorize must use additional caution and remain attentive. It does not make your vehicle autonomous. Do not become complacent,” explains Tesla.

The FSD trial will end on April 28, 2024, says Tesla. According to the company, monthly FSD subscriptions will start in Canada before this trial date is over, which falls in line with what it said earlier this month.

FSD subscription pricing in Canada will be on par with the U.S. price, which is at $199 USD, according to a Tesla executive Rohan Patel. This works out to about $269 CAD per month, should Canadians want to subscribe to FSD.

Currently, purchasing FSD outright costs a hefty $16,000 CAD, and is tied to your Tesla vehicle (it really should be linked to your Tesla account).

No automaker has solved full autonomy yet, but given what we’ve seen from FSD 12.3.1 drives on YouTube, it seems Tesla has a huge lead ahead of other companies, given how FSD can drive on any city street and not just specific sections of highway like Ford’s Blue Cruise. The system also can figure out construction zones and navigate around cones and vehicles and more.

Here’s an example drive of FSD version 12.3.2.1 in Halifax:

YouTube video

