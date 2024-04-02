Amazon Deals: Up to 35% Off Echo Show, Ring, Eero and More

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon device deals

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale may be over, but the deals seemingly never end. Right now, Amazon Canada has a bunch of its devices on sale, offering up to 35% off, depending on device.

Here’s what’s on sale right now:

Saving 20% off eero Max 7 mesh wifi routers will require a coupon code EEROMAX7 at check out. With these deep discounts it’s clear we may see some updated hardware from Amazon soon again.

Click here to jump on these Amazon device deals while they are still available.

We use affiliate links when possible

