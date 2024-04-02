Beats Solo 4 Headphones FCC Listing Hints at Impending Launch

Beats fans can expect to see the highly anticipated Beats Solo 4 headphones release very soon as they have just appeared in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s database (via 9to5Mac).

The FCC database listing follows closely on the heels of the Beats Solo 4 images leaking in February, courtesy of the iOS 17.4 beta.

With the Solo 4 headphones set to hit the market soon, consumers eagerly anticipate the first significant update to the Beats Solo line in nearly a decade. This refresh promises a blend of style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.

Drawing parallels to its predecessor, the Solo 3 model, the Beats Solo 4 is expected to boast a sleek and contemporary design. However, Apple is introducing notable enhancements, including the integration of USB-C for charging, a departure from the conventional micro-USB port.

Furthermore, consumers can look forward to an immersive audio experience with spatial audio support, along with convenient built-in controls situated on the earcups.

These controls enable users to effortlessly adjust volume levels by simply pressing above or below the iconic “b” emblem on the left earcup.

Adding to the excitement, leaked information from iOS 17.4 files reveals a palette of color options for the Beats Solo 4, including classic black, vibrant blue, and trendy pink.

While an official release date remains undisclosed, the appearance of the Solo 4 headphones in the FCC’s database hints at an imminent launch, possibly in the coming weeks.