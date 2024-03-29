While Apple has not officially announced it, the recent iOS 17.4 update enables iPhone 12 to charge at full 15W wireless charging speed when magnetically connected to a non-MagSafe Qi2 charger (via MacWorld).

Apple previously introduced Qi2 wireless charging support for iPhone 13 and 14 devices with iOS 17.2, aligning them with the MagSafe-based fast-charge technology.

Qi2, inspired by Apple’s MagSafe, offers improved efficiency and magnetic alignment features. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), of which Apple is a key member, developed Qi2 based on Apple’s MagSafe specifications, ensuring compatibility and performance enhancements for wireless charging.

While Qi2 supports 15W charging, it’s noteworthy that the iPhone 12, the first iPhone with MagSafe, was initially excluded from reports of retroactive support for Qi2.

Since the rollout of iOS 17.4, tests have shown that the iPhone 12 achieves charging speeds equivalent to fully Apple-certified MagSafe chargers when connected to Qi2 chargers. Apple has, however, not acknowledged this support in the release notes for iOS 17.4.

Testing conducted by Macworld demonstrated comparable charging times between MagSafe and Qi2 chargers, with the latter slightly outperforming in certain scenarios, even with devices like the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Official accessory partners like Belkin have updated their compatibility notes to include iPhone 12 in Qi2 charger compatibility lists. However, statements from manufacturers like Anker are uncertain;lear regarding the iPhone 12’s compatibility with Qi2.

Anker says that while iPhone 12 supports the Qi wireless charging standard, its capabilities were designed before the introduction of Qi2.