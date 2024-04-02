Rogers 3G Network to Shutdown in Spring 2025

Rogers will be decommissioning its 3G network starting in Spring 2025, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

The shutdown of the 3G network will take placer on March 31, 2025, across all regions, explains a notice on the matter. Rogers says it will be repurposing the spectrum for its LTE and 5G networks. The company touts it has invested over $40 billion in its networks over the past decade.

Rogers says it may need to change connectivity services on specific sites before this end date, but it will let impacted customers know in advance, if required.

According to the company, all Internet of Things (IoT) customers were sent a 3G decommissioning email 12 months in advance. Rogers wireless customers will be notified later, before the shut down.

Rogers says it will offer customers LTE and 5G devices that can be purchased outright or on financing, to help 3G customers migrate over to newer LTE and 5G tech. The shut down of the 3G network will also affect Fido and Chatr customers.

Monthly plans and pricing will not change “at this time”, says Rogers. We’ve reached out to the company for comment on this upcoming change and will update this story accordingly.