Rogers 3G Network to Shutdown in Spring 2025

Gary Ng
8 mins ago

Rogers store hero

Rogers will be decommissioning its 3G network starting in Spring 2025, according to info obtained by iPhone in Canada.

The shutdown of the 3G network will take placer on March 31, 2025, across all regions, explains a notice on the matter. Rogers says it will be repurposing the spectrum for its LTE and 5G networks. The company touts it has invested over $40 billion in its networks over the past decade.

Rogers says it may need to change connectivity services on specific sites before this end date, but it will let impacted customers know in advance, if required.

According to the company, all Internet of Things (IoT) customers were sent a 3G decommissioning email 12 months in advance. Rogers wireless customers will be notified later, before the shut down.

Rogers says it will offer customers LTE and 5G devices that can be purchased outright or on financing, to help 3G customers migrate over to newer LTE and 5G tech. The shut down of the 3G network will also affect Fido and Chatr customers.

Monthly plans and pricing will not change “at this time”, says Rogers. We’ve reached out to the company for comment on this upcoming change and will update this story accordingly.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Fido Offering $45/100GB Plan with Long Distance to Some Customers

Rogers-owned Fido is offering up a promo $45/100GB plan for some customers, sent via email. This “exclusive” Fido plan costs $45 per month and includes 100GB of 4G LTE data, plus 1,000 U.S. and 1,000 international long distance minutes, for bring your own device customers. There is no expiry date listed, but the email says...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

John Tory to Rejoin Rogers Board, Holds $15M Worth of Stock

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of Rogers, marking his return to the telecom giant where he previously held an executive role. Tory will stand for election at Rogers's annual shareholder meeting scheduled for April 24. This move comes as Rogers is seeing some big board changes, including the departure...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Rogers Gets CRTC Funding to Boost Cell Service in Northern BC

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced on Friday its plan to improve cellphone service along a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 37 in northern British Columbia. Through its Broadband Fund, the CRTC will fund Rogers for the construction of new cell towers. This will bring improved access to emergency services and positively impact nearby...
John Quintet
1 week ago