Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Expands to More Devices

Samsung announced today that its latest Galaxy AI update is now available for an expanded lineup of devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 series, Galaxy Buds2 Series, Galaxy Buds FE, and Watch FE. This Galaxy AI update was supposed to roll out for these devices from the end of March.

“Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series this update elevates the standard of users’ Galaxy experience through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. With this update, Samsung strives to empower users by making AI more accessible and continuing to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI,” said Samsung in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Here are the top features to expect with this Galaxy AI update for your devices:

Chat Assist: lets you adjust message tone and translate messages.

Live Translate: brings real-time text and phone interactions.

Interpreter: for spontaneous conversations with locals by generating text translations for live conversations.

Circle to Search: get intuitive search results with a swift circle motion on the screen.

Note Assist: brings note creation with formatting, summary generation, and translation capabilities.

Browsing Assist: summaries of articles for quick understanding.

Transcript Assist: transcribes, summarizes, and translates meeting recordings.

Generative Edit: resizes, repositions, and realigns objects within photos.

Edit Suggestion: enhances photos with professional-looking edits.

Instant Slow-mo: creates additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture more detail in action-packed moments.

Head over to software updates on your Samsung device listed above, to get this new Galaxy AI update, and let us know what you think about them in the comments.