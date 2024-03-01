First Look: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Revealed in Stunning 5K Renders

The folks over at Smartprix and @OnLeaks have shared an exclusive first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 through CAD-based 5K renders and an immersive 360-degree video.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders exhibit a compact foldable design with a subtly refined finish compared to its predecessor, the Z Flip 5. Attention is drawn to the smartphone’s approximately 6.7-inch inner display, centrally-positioned punch-hole camera, and nearly identical bezels.

Examining the device further, the renders reveal the placement of the power button (also a fingerprint reader), volume rockers, and four antenna bands on the right frame.

At the top, two antenna bands and two microphones are observed, while the left frame houses the SIM tray and additional antenna bands. The bottom features the USB-C port, primary speaker, and microphones, consistent with the Flip 5.

Measuring approximately 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm when unfolded, the Flip 6 demonstrates minor dimensional changes, with an increased depth hinting at a larger battery capacity.

The renders also showcase the back of the device, highlighting the folder-shaped cover screen and the dual-camera setup with flash. The cover display’s bezels remain unchanged, contrary to rumours of larger displays.

Displayed in Mint color, one render offers a glimpse of the hinge adorned with Samsung branding, while another depicts the device in its folded state, showcasing the seamless no-gap folding mechanism.

Apparently, Samsung intends to maintain the current foldable design, with slight adjustments in dimensions, reflecting a conservative approach to design evolution.

Contrary to speculation, the Flip 6 is expected to retain screen sizes akin to the Flip 5, featuring a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch inner screen, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Improvements in the hinge’s durability are anticipated, along with enhancements to reduce crease visibility.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Flip 6 is expected to incorporate Galaxy AI features seen in the S24 series. It will run on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14, with a dual-camera setup and a significant boost in battery capacity to 4,000 mAh.

Anticipated for release between mid-July and August, the Flip 6 is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor.