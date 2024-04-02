Scotiabank Awarded ‘Best Bank’ in Canada for 2024

Global Finance magazine has awarded Scotiabank the title of ‘Best Bank in Canada’ for 2024.

These Best Bank Awards recognize financial institutions that offer a wide range of services, tech innovation and long-term reliability.

“We are proud to have been recognized by Global Finance as the Best Bank in Canada,” said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank, in a statement. “2023 was a foundational year for Scotiabank as we laid the groundwork to deliver profitable, sustainable growth over the long term. This recognition is a testament to the progress that we are already making in delivering against our key strategic priorities and the work we are doing to continue to build trust and deepen our focus on our clients. Congratulations to our team of Scotiabankers on this achievement.”

Among the highlights contributing to Scotiabank’s win are advancements in its mobile and online banking services. These include the growth of the Scene+ loyalty program, which has recently added Home Hardware to its roster of partners. Scene+ now hasover 15 million members and plans to become Canada’s largest and most flexible loyalty program.

Also, the Scotia Smart Investor platform, available online and through the company’s mobile app, offers Scotiabank clients a tool to take control of their investment strategies. It brings AI-powered recommendations with personalized advice, available both in-person at branches and virtually.

We continue to see various banks win “best bank” awards, whether it’s related to mobile banking apps or overall services. There’s no one set criteria but different organizations can seemingly dole out awards at random, with winners changing annually. The banking industry in Canada feels like the telecom industry–dominated by a handful of big players.

What’s your ‘favourite’ bank in Canada right now?