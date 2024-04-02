Spotify Premium Gets Free Audiobooks in Canada

Spotify has announced free audiobooks are coming to Canada for Premium subscribers, alongside Ireland and New Zealand.

Starting on April 9, Spotify Premium users in Canada will get up to 15 hours of audiobooks per month, integrated with music and podcasts.

The Premium audiobooks catalogue has over 250,000 titles, up 50,000 from 2023 and is available to the U.S., UK and Australia—and now Canada.

Spotify asked best-selling Canadian author Carley Fortune some questions about audiobooks. She has a new book This Summer Will Be Different, set to be published on May 7.

“I can squeeze in reading while I’m driving or washing the dishes. But it’s not just that audiobooks help me read more. A truly excellent audiobook elevates the reading experience, absorbing you in the story and bringing the emotion to life. And they’re so accessible. Listening to an audiobook is reading: Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” said Fortune.

Spotify Premium pricing in Canada is as follows: