Spotify Premium Gets Free Audiobooks in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Spotify audiobooks

Spotify has announced free audiobooks are coming to Canada for Premium subscribers, alongside Ireland and New Zealand.

Starting on April 9, Spotify Premium users in Canada will get up to 15 hours of audiobooks per month, integrated with music and podcasts.

The Premium audiobooks catalogue has over 250,000 titles, up 50,000 from 2023 and is available to the U.S., UK and Australia—and now Canada.

Spotify asked best-selling Canadian author Carley Fortune some questions about audiobooks. She has a new book This Summer Will Be Different, set to be published on May 7.

“I can squeeze in reading while I’m driving or washing the dishes. But it’s not just that audiobooks help me read more. A truly excellent audiobook elevates the reading experience, absorbing you in the story and bringing the emotion to life. And they’re so accessible. Listening to an audiobook is reading: Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” said Fortune.

Spotify Premium pricing in Canada is as follows:

  • Individual – $10.99/month
  • Student – $5.99/month
  • Premium Duo – $14.99/month (2 Premium accounts)
First iOS 17.5 Beta Download and More Released for Devs

Apple has released its first beta of iOS 17.5 and more for developers. Today also sees the release of visionOS 1.2 beta for Vision Pro and more. Check out what’s for download below: iOS 17.5 beta (21F5048f) iPadOS 17.5 beta (21F5048f) macOS 14.5 beta (23F5049f) tvOS 17.5 beta (21L5543d) visionOS 1.2 beta (21O5555e) watchOS 10.5...
Gary Ng
9 mins ago

Apple Vision Pro ‘Spatial Personas’ Beta Coming Today

Apple has previewed its upcoming Spatial Personas, coming today in beta for its Vision Pro headset. The company shared a glimpse of what developers and owners can expect in visionOS 1.1. The Spatial Persona feature lets up to five users interact in a shared virtual space, allowing collaboration for work projects, for example. It will...
Austin Blake
2 hours ago

Scotiabank Awarded ‘Best Bank’ in Canada for 2024

Global Finance magazine has awarded Scotiabank the title of 'Best Bank in Canada' for 2024. These Best Bank Awards recognize financial institutions that offer a wide range of services, tech innovation and long-term reliability. "We are proud to have been recognized by Global Finance as the Best Bank in Canada," said Scott Thomson, President and...
John Quintet
2 hours ago