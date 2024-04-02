Xbox Game Pass April 2024 Wave 1: LEGO 2K Drive, EA Sports PGA Tour, Harold Halibut and More

Microsoft has announced the latest array of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, throughout the first half of April 2024.

This month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to playing titles like LEGO 2K Drive, EA Sports PGA Tour, Harold Halibut, and more.

Check out all the details of this month’s new Xbox Game Pass titles below.

LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud and Console) – April 3

Race through the world of Bricklandia in this open-world LEGO adventure. Play with friends, race various cars, and build your dream ride. All while beating a variety of rivals in the pursuit of the Sky Trophy.

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 4

As a Lil Gator, embark on a quest where you’ll meet new friends and uncover new areas. Climb, swim, and glide your way to your destination in this cute open-world title.

EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – April 4

As your journey to become a Major champion begins, tee off on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National. EA Sports PGA Tour arrives as part of PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play.

Kona (Cloud and Console) – April 9

Kona returns to the Xbox Game Pass catalogue this month. As a blizzard hits Atamipek Lake, players will explore the eerie village as a detective. Investigate the village by uncovering clues to a chilling tale as surreal events begin to take hold.

Botany Manor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass, players will explore the historic manor home of retired botanist Arabella Greene. The manor is now home to a rare collection of forgotten flora that all require special conditions to grow. Unlock new seeds and clues to solve the garden’s puzzles.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 11

Embark the final chapter in Lara Croft’s origin story. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition includes access to the base game, and all seven pieces of DLC, which includes challenging tombs to explore, downloadable weapons, skins, and more.

Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16

Another title launching day one on Xbox Game Pass is Harold Halibut. The game is a “handmade narrative game about friendship” where players explore a retro-future world as Harold attempts to find the true meaning of home.

DLC / Game Updates

No Man’s Sky Orbital Update – Available now

New starships can be constructed using salvaged parts. Frigate fleets can reach out for guidance with interstellar expeditions. Standing and guilds have been improved while trading systems are deepened. All are a part of No Man’s Sky‘s update 4.6 Orbital update.

Here is the list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15th.