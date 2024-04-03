WhatsApp is Down, Not Working and Stuck on ‘Connecting’

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Is WhatsApp down for you right now? It appears there’s an outage that’s affecting enough people for the messaging app to go trending on X.

Some users in Canada and beyond are stating that WhatsApp is not working and it’s down. The app just shows “connecting” and doesn’t work. It’s actually working fine for us here right now.

WhatsApp confirmed the outage and said it’s working on a fix just moments ago. “We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” said the Meta-owned company.

It’s always embarrassing and inconvenient when a messaging app goes down, especially one that’s as popular globally like WhatsApp. The app is popular as it works across all devices such as iOS, Android and more.

WhatsApp’s profile description on X is, “Simple. Reliable. Private.” Right now the reliable part isn’t ringing true for some. Expect the app to work properly soon…

