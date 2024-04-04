Connecting Fans Through the Creator Zone by TikTok, a Partnership with MLSE

TikTok, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), and Frito Lay Canada partnered on a live-streamed content series dubbed Crunch Time. The 12-part live stream series took place in the Creator Zone at Scotiabank Arena ahead of select Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, concluding on April 3rd.

The Crunch Time initiative bridged the gap between fans attending the game and those at home. Connecting the experience, Each part of the exclusive content series was hosted during the pre-game broadcast during home games. Crunch Time invited special guest creators and Frito Lay matchups like Ruffles, Cheetos, and more. Partnering with several local and known TikTok creators Shannon Burns, Jaclyn Forbes, Sahar Dani, and Tresor Gray have contributed to Crunch Time throughout the weeks.

“We are thrilled by the positive reception we’ve had from fans thus far,” Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE Jordan Vader tells iPhone in Canada. “We continue to see rising engagement and views on social media with each episode, exceeding our benchmarks for branded, live TikTok content on our team channels. The in-person reception has also been exciting with fans stopping by on the concourse to watch or getting involved in merchandise and Frito Lay prizing opportunities. We often hear from fans that they came by the space after seeing it on their favourite host’s or creator’s TikTok channel, which speaks to the success of attracting new fans and audiences on TikTok.”

Everything regarding Crunch Time has been built from the ground up and curated for this special series. The Content Zone was jam-packed with team-themed art pieces relative to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors. The series also featured original songs and performances. There are also custom-designed jerseys and giveaways.

Crunch Time first kicked off on February 14th during the Toronto Raptors’ game against the Indiana Pacers. Since that time, audiences both in the arena and on TikTok have been able to watch the 30-minute production from the moment they enter Scotiabank Arena. Having attended and watched a live production of Crunch Time, there was an undeniable attraction to seeing Crunch Time being made in the arena.

Ahead of last week’s Leafs game against the Washington Capitals, Jaclyn Forbes and Shannon Burns took to the front of the camera, entertaining audiences and interviewing guests. Within mere minutes of the gates opening, fans began to flock behind the camera to see what was happening. There was an electric feeling in the air as Forbes and Burns played off each other, brought guests onto the show and delivered bonafide excitement to attendees and viewers online.

“The live show aspect adds a certain level of energy to it,” Burns tells us. It’s really fun to go crazy. I think by the end, it never feels like 30 minutes. It always feels like it was like 10 minutes and it goes by so quickly. But it’s fun to get a real-time reaction from people, to be able to answer questions and interact with fans.”

What made Crunch Time unique is its serialized nature. Being promoted and streamed ahead of major home games, the content had become appointment viewing for fans. It’s also a hybrid event where those attending a game at Scotiabank Arena could visit the Creator Zone while those at home gain a similar experience. TikTok is best known for its short-form content whether highly produced or not. However, there’s been a larger push for longer pieces of content. Crunch Time fits that mould and is almost experimental by nature.

“We were just talking about the reach that Crunch Time has had beyond what we can even grasp,” Forbes says. “Sure, you open your phone and you see Crunch Time every single time, which is so cool. Ads are everywhere. I got to just live in this echo chamber online. But I was sitting watching a game after our show and I sat down and these two men were like, “Oh my gosh, you’re in Crunch Time!” It’s so crazy to realize even the real-life impact. Fans were walking by and they showed me that they were watching it live on their phone and it was kind of like a fourth-wall broken moment.”

Crunch Time was made in part to promote Frito-Lay’s latest Havoc chip line. Under the layers of genuine excitement brought forth by the hosts and the fans in the stadium and online, Crunch Time organically integrates Havoc’s chips into the show. Hosts invite guest influencers on camera to taste test the Fiery Lime Flavoured Rolled Tortilla Chips, Smoky Nacho Twisted Corn Chips and Bulgogi Blaze Flavoured Potato Chips. If things got a little crazy, a host may even jump into the crowd of fans and give a bag or two away. It’s a sort of guerilla marketing campaign that never sheds its authenticity. Whether watching on your phone or in the stadium, Havoc’s inclusion seemed organic largely to how its products are integrated.

“I am the biggest advocate for the anti-ad,” Forbes says. “I think we, especially Gen Z, are so used to seeing a sponsored post smiling with a product. We know that that does not work. It’s not a good use of ad dollars. It’s not good for the creator or the brand. I am so open to this new wave of ideas where we’re doing a live show. It’s not about, “Hey, this is the product only and this is the three key messages we want to hit.” It’s about creating a really fun experience, which is Crunch Time. We integrate the product in naturally and it just feels like a refreshed way to not make a commercial but then still get that brand awareness.”

Looking ahead, Crunch Time aims to wrap up with two remaining episodes. It appears to be a success as it appears to have led to fan support and enthusiasm. This form of 30-minute appointment viewing on TikTok isn’t widely adopted by larger companies. However, the Creator Zone by TikTok is a springboard for other potential marketing initiatives whether through MLSE or otherwise.

The final installment of the series aired ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning match on April 3rd. Shannon Burns and Jaclyn Forbes got together once again to host with guest creator Tiana Shern. Crunch Time aired exclusively on the Maple Leafs and Raptors TikTok channels.