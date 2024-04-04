Google Adds ‘Circle to Search’ Function to Pixel Fold

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Google has brought its ‘Circle to Search’ function to Pixel Fold following its success on the Pixel 8 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 family.

Circle to Search is a novel way for users to discover more information about something within a picture, text, or video. By long-pressing on the screen, users can initiate the feature. They can then circle or highlight a specific item, whether it’s a piece of clothing in a photo or a dog in a video. Google then runs a search to bring up where you can purchase a said piece of clothing or more information on the breed of dog that’s highlighted.

Google first introduced Circle to Search earlier this year. At the time, the company decided to debut it on the latest Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The technology builds off the preexisting backbones of Google’s multisearch tools via Lens. It also integrates generative AI enhancements to improve accuracy and functionality. The feature also arrived on the Galaxy S24. Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

YouTube video

Since its debut, Google has expanded the reach of Circle to Search to the Pixel 6 series and newer Pixel phones. Google’s Pixel Fold is the latest to adopt the technology. However, Google also teases that the feature is “coming soon to Pixel Tablet.” Unfortunately, there are no further details on when users of the Google-made tablet will have access to Circle to Search.

Google’s Pixel Fold launched on June 28th, 2023. It’s still only available in select markets including the U.S., Germany, Japan, and the U.K. The highly requested device is unavailable in Canada in any official capacity.

 

