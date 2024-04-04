Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro on Sale for 30% Off, Save Up to $471

If you’re looking for an iPhone 15 Pro and you don’t mind getting a certified refurbished open box phone from Geek Squad, you can save big at Best Buy.

The entry 128GB iPhone 15 Pro, which is just six months old, sells for $1449 new from Apple.ca. But right now Best Buy online is showing a bunch of 128GB iPhone 15 Pro models that are certified refurbished (likely just open box returns) for $1007.99, which saves you $441 off Apple.ca, or 30%. 256GB configurations are available for 29% off, saving you $471 off Apple.ca.

Apple does not sell refurbished iPhone 15 series phones yet and likely won’t for a least another two years. Given how little the iPhone has changed over the past few years, a certified refurbished device might not be a bad idea. It will be interesting to see if you can buy AppleCare+ on these phones, which are still under the initial one year Apple warranty.

Here’s what’s available right now on Best Buy’s website:

Click here to visit Best Buy’s website to nab these while they are still in stock. This is better than buying off Facebook Marketplace and you get a legit iPhone without meeting in a dark, wet alley, or at brown van down by the river.

