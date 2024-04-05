New Razer Blade 18 Available Now for $4,329

Razer has launched its new Blade 18 gaming laptop in Canada and other global markets. The 18-inch high-performance laptop is available for $4,329.99.

The Razer Blade 18 arrives following the success the company found in both the Blade 14 and Blade 16 laptops, which debuted during CES 2024. Razer Blade 18 offers “desktop-grade performance” while raising gaming benchmarks laid out by the other devices in the 2024 Razer Blade family.

The new device features an 18” QHD+ 300Hz Mini-LED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is the world’s first 18-inch 4K 200Hz display with a 3.0 response time and DCI-P3 100 percent colour gamut. Razer also confirms that the Blade 18 is Calman Verified and factory calibrated, meaning it’s designed to present immersive and vibrant visuals right out of the gate.

The Razer Blade 18 starts with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. With that, users gain access to a max graphics power of 140W with a boost clock speed of up to 2,370MHz. It also features 8GB GDDR6 VRAM with 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage and 16GB DDR5-5600MHz memory. GeForce RTX technologies are supported in more than 500 popular games including Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2. There’s also Thunderbolt 5 connectivity available, though you will have to shell out for an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 to get it.

As for the chipset, it offers up to an Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900HX, which is dubbed the world’s fastest mobile processor in the world’s thinnest form factor for an 18-inch Intel HX-class system. The processor offers 24 Corews with the ability to overclock via Razer Synapse.

The Razer Blade 18 chassis is made up of CNC aluminum and offers a backlit green Razer logo. At launch, it’s available in ‘Black’ and ‘Mercury White.’

Razer Blade 18 can be purchased in Canada at a starting price of $4,329.99.