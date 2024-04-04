Rogers, Bell and Telus Boosting Cell Towers Ahead of Solar Eclipse

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

The next total solar eclipse is set for April 8, and Rogers, Telus and Bell are ready ahead of the event, which is expected to put strain on cell networks in areas of complete totality, such as the Niagara Region, set to draw in one million visitors.

The Niagara Region saw local authorities declare a state of emergency, ahead of the massive influx of visitors expected, since it’s going to be the best area to view the total solar eclipse, the first to be seen in North American since August of 2017.

With the large crowds, cell networks are expected to come under strain, and in response, Rogers, Telus and Bell have started adding more capacity, through mobile cell towers.

“Our team is already on the ground, installing portable mobile towers and mobile trucks to increase capacity,” said Rogers in a statement to the National Post.

These portable cell towers are known as Cell on Wheels and Cell on Light Trucks and will be set up at key areas, said the telecom.

Bell said it will similarly add Cell on Wheels for added cellular capacity for both voice and data usage. “Routine maintenance work that can impact capacity will be put on hold so that data and voice services are optimized for larger groups of people,” said Bell in a statement. It makes sense to hold off on updates and work ahead of a sudden surge in network traffic.

It was a similar story from Telus, noting it will be ready to “work around the clock” to ensure cellular networks stay online.

If someone wants to stay online during the total solar eclipse and avoid a possible cell outage, just set up SpaceX’s Starlink and you’ll be just fine.

If you’re in the path of totality, don’t forget to buy your solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes.

