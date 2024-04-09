You Can Now Buy Refurb AirPods Pro 2 in Canada

Apple Canada started selling refurbished AirPods Pro (2nd gen) online recently, offering these earbuds at a discount versus regular retail pricing, iPhone in Canada has learned.

AirPods Pro 2 were first released back in September 2022 and refurbished units are available at $279, saving you $50 off the regular price of $329. Amazon.ca is selling the newest AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case (USB-C) for $317.

These are Apple’s premium AirPods that feature Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio support, with its MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning).

You can see from our screenshot below that these will deliver as soon as April 15 to B.C. with free shipping, and as soon as April 11 with expedited shipping.

Included in the box are refurbished AirPods Pro 2 plus the MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop, plus silicone ear tips in four sizes (previously were only 3 with first-gen AirPod Pros).

Refurbished AirPods Pros are put through a “thorough cleaning process,” and it’s unclear what this process is for used earbuds, which can be gross after being worn. These earbuds are covered by Apple’s 15-day return policy and one-year limited warranty.

Back in August 2023, Apple started selling refurbished AirPods in Canada for the first time, as AirPods 3 debuted, as we first told you.

Click here to jump on refurbished AirPod Pro 2 units from Apple.ca while they are still available.