You Can Now Buy Refurb AirPods Pro 2 in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple Canada started selling refurbished AirPods Pro (2nd gen) online recently, offering these earbuds at a discount versus regular retail pricing, iPhone in Canada has learned.

AirPods Pro 2 were first released back in September 2022 and refurbished units are available at $279, saving you $50 off the regular price of $329. Amazon.ca is selling the newest AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case (USB-C) for $317.

These are Apple’s premium AirPods that feature Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio support, with its MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning).

You can see from our screenshot below that these will deliver as soon as April 15 to B.C. with free shipping, and as soon as April 11 with expedited shipping.

refurbished AirPods Pro 2

Included in the box are refurbished AirPods Pro 2 plus the MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop, plus silicone ear tips in four sizes (previously were only 3 with first-gen AirPod Pros).

Refurbished AirPods Pros are put through a “thorough cleaning process,” and it’s unclear what this process is for used earbuds, which can be gross after being worn. These earbuds are covered by Apple’s 15-day return policy and one-year limited warranty.

Back in August 2023, Apple started selling refurbished AirPods in Canada for the first time, as AirPods 3 debuted, as we first told you.

Click here to jump on refurbished AirPod Pro 2 units from Apple.ca while they are still available.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

ArriveCan App Contractor Ordered Back by MPs for Dodging Questions

Members of Parliament (MPs) aren’t too happy with primary ArriveCan app contractor Kristian Firth, a partner at GC Strategies. On Monday, MPs unanimously adopted a motion to say Firth was in contempt of Parliament for his refusal to answer specific questions during an inquiry last month into the $60 million ArriveCan app, reports CBC News....
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Alleged Beats Solo 4 Images, Specs Leak Ahead of Spring Launch

Apple’s Beats Solo 4 are coming soon and now we’re seeing what look to be the first images of these headphones, which haven’t seen a significant update since launching in 2016. Pictures shared by MySmartPrice today show headphones that claim to be Beats Solo 4. The headphones look pretty similar to the existing Beats Solo...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago