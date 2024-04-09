Dyson CleanTrace AR Tool Coming in June, Helps You Vacuum Better

Dyson is launching its new ‘CleanTrace’ tool to better assist users in visualizing where they have vacuumed in their homes in real-time. The tool is used in part with AR technology via a smartphone and launches sometime in June.

Developed to be compatible with the Dyson Gen5Detect, Dyson is releasing a CleanTrace phone clamp that attaches to the vacuum. The clamp is made to be lightweight, weighing only 104 grams and can be easily fixed to the stem of the vacuum. To use Dyson’s CleanTrace technology, users will have to register a Gen5Detect vacuum cleaner within the app.

Dyson’s CleanTrace feature utilizes LiDAR technology from a user’s smartphone to map out a room and overlay cleaning pathways in real-time. CleanTrace is a soon-to-be-introduced feature found within the MyDyson app. When the smartphone is placed in the CleanTrace clamp, the software shows where you have cleaned. It does so by rendering an AR overlay on the floor. Once the users have finished vacuuming the room or their home, they can monitor and go over any gaps made.

Dyson’s vision is that CleanTrace will incentivize users to improve how they clean by being more effective. The company’s data shows that 80 percent of cleaning sessions last less than 10 minutes. However, many people claim to vacuum for an average of 24 minutes per session. The company claims that some sessions are ineffective as users will clean the same areas multiple times while missing others altogether.

CleanTrace was built off technology introduced in the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, which maps out a user’s home and can systematically clean a room. “Unlike most humans doing the cleaning, Dyson robots know where they are in the room, where they have been, and where they have yet to go,” Dyson’s VP of Engineering Charlie Park says. Dyson 360 Vis Nav recently launched in Canada for $1,499.

Pricing availability of the Dyson CleanTrace clamp in Canada is yet to be confirmed, says the company. Once available, it’ll be purchasable from Dyson Demo stores and the company website.