eBay’s New AI-Powered Feature ‘Shop the Look’ Launches on iOS

In a bid to cater to fashion enthusiasts, eBay has rolled out a new AI-driven feature called “shop the look” on its iOS mobile app, as spotted by TechCrunch.

This new feature suggests a carousel of images and ideas based on the user’s shopping history, aiming to enhance their fashion choices.

The “shop the look” section, powered by eBay.ai, offers personalized recommendations that evolve as users shop more. Interactive hotspots within the feature reveal similar items and outfit inspirations, including pre-owned and luxury items that align with the user’s personal style

The feature, which is a collaboration between eBay’s Responsible AI team and RAI Principles, targets eBay shoppers who have engaged with at least 10 fashion items in the past 180 days, appearing on both the eBay homepage and fashion landing page.

For eBay, this addition represents an opportunity to showcase its extensive inventory in a new light, potentially boosting sales. The company plans to expand this feature to other categories in the future.

While eBay pioneers this AI-driven approach, other tech giants like Google and Amazon have also explored AI’s role in enhancing the fashion shopping experience.

Google introduced virtual try-on features, while Amazon focuses on helping customers find the right fit or size. In contrast, eBay’s “shop the look” prioritizes fashion inspiration, recognizing that personal style is subjective.

Initially available on iOS in the U.S. and U.K., “shop the look” will extend to Android later this year.