Uber Eats Partners with Domino’s Canada for Nationwide Delivery

Uber Eats has just made a big announcement for pizza lovers in Canada, allowing customers to satisfy their cravings for Domino’s Pizza through the Uber Eats app nationwide.

The partnership brings over 260 Domino’s locations across Ontario to the Uber Eats platform, with all remaining Canadian locations set to join over the next four weeks.

Delivery in Canada will be handled by Domino’s trained delivery experts and franchisees, ensuring a reliable experience that customers have trusted for over six decades.

Uber Eats Canada’s Lola Kassim expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the shared commitment to technology and innovation between Uber and Domino’s. Kassim noted this exclusive partnership aims to offer customers the convenience and exceptional service synonymous with both brands.

The announcement follows a global agreement between Uber Eats and Domino’s in 2023, with a successful rollout in the United States. The partnership capitalizes on the vast reach of both brands, uniting Domino’s international markets under a single master agreement with Uber Eats.

Currently, Domino’s and Uber Eats share 27 international markets, with potential expansion to over two-thirds of Domino’s stores worldwide.

For Canadian customers, this partnership brings the following benefits:

  • Access to Domino’s menu through the Uber Eats platform
  • Order tracking available via the Uber Eats app
  • Deliveries conducted by uniformed Domino’s drivers
  • Uber One members enjoy free delivery on Domino’s orders via Uber Eats

With this collaboration, Uber Eats and Domino’s Pizza Canada aim to offer Canadians unparalleled convenience and satisfaction with every order.

