DAZN Free Tier Launches in Canada

The DAZN sports streaming service has launched its free tier in Canada, after the latter debuted worldwide earlier this year.

The freemium version this week will include two huge European matches set to go live: Atletico vs Dortmund and Benfica vs Marseille.

The DAZN freemium service extends to a weekly selection of live matches across DAZN’s array of premium sports rights. Canadian viewers will gain access to select live matches from leagues such as the Bundesliga, EFL, Saudi Professional League, and various women’s football games, by providing an email.

DAZN’s free tier will bring a wide range of fight sports, including mixed martial arts (MMA), live weigh-ins, press conferences, and select undercard fights. With the NFL pre-season, highlights and on-demand shoulder programming will also be available.

“We want all sports fans to enjoy DAZN in Canada, which is why we have opened the platform to all who join the free tier. Our aim is to make available a great selection of live sport and best in class content each and every week for fans to enjoy for free,” said Pete Oliver, CEO Growth Markets DAZN, in an issued statement to iPhone in Canada.

The freemium service also has the most extensive collection of women’s football content globally, live and on-demand. This includes UEFA Women’s Champions League, Frauen Bundesliga, Liga F, and Serie A Femminile, highlighting Canadian talents like Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles, and Evelyne Viens.

Registered users also get on-demand content, including documentaries, highlights, news, scores, statistics, free-to-play games, quizzes, betting options, and podcasts.

You can check out DAZN’s offerings here on its website.