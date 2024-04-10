Prime Video’s Fallout Series Starts Streaming a Day Early on April 10

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Prime Video’s Fallout series begins streaming a day early. Starting April 10 at 9PM ET/6 PM PT, all eight episodes of the video game adaptation will be available to stream in Canada and global markets.

Fallout is based on the hit post-apocalypse game series from Bethesda Softworks. The show centres on the lives of three characters living in the aftermath of the “Great War.” 219 years following the nuclear fallout, several communities survived underground in closed-off fallout bunkers known as Vaults. On the surface, however, factions have begun looking to reclaim order by varying means.

The series stars Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, a bright-eyed Vault Dweller. Forced to leave her Vault, Lucy must learn the rules of survival on the surface. Aaron Moten is introduced as Maximus, a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel. The Brotherhood is hellbent on preserving pre-war technology and governing affairs through morally grey means. Rounding out the core cast is Walton Goggins, who plays Coop Howard aka The Ghoul. A once famed actor before the bombs drop, Coop is now shown to be a mutated gunslinger, taking bounties as a means to survive Fallout also has an ensemble supporting cast including Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Jonny Pemberton, Matt Berry, Chris Parnell, and Michael Emerson.

YouTube video

Prime Video’s Fallout series hails from executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who previously created HBO’s Westworld. Showrunners include Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Bethesda Softworks’ Todd Howard serves as executive producer alongside Nolan and Joy.

Initially, all eight episodes were expected to be released on April 12th. However, Prime Video first moved the Fallout premier to the 11th before announcing it would begin streaming on April 10th, a day early. The release is also being paired with a live global fan premiere of the first episode. Fans can collectively watch the first episode, choose their faction, and use a live chat feature.

A Prime Video subscription is available in Canada for $9.99 per month or $99 for a yearly subscription.

