Google One VPN is Shutting Down

Last March, all Google One plans gained access to its Google One VPN, offering an added perk to the subscription program, with Canadians also benefitting from the add-on.

But now, it appears the Google One VPN is already heading to the grave. That’s according to a confirmation from a Google spokesperson to 9to5Google.

The company said it is now “discontinuing the VPN feature as [they] found people simply weren’t using it.” Axing the VPN feature will allow the Google team to “refocus” and “support more in-demand features with Google One.”

Google did not provide a specific end date only to say the VPN will be ending in the next few months, with existing users being redirected to third-party options.

Back in February, Google touted it had surpassed 100 million Google One subscribers.