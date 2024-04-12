Google One VPN is Shutting Down

Austin Blake
1 day ago

Last March, all Google One plans gained access to its Google One VPN, offering an added perk to the subscription program, with Canadians also benefitting from the add-on.

But now, it appears the Google One VPN is already heading to the grave. That’s according to a confirmation from a Google spokesperson to 9to5Google.

The company said it is now “discontinuing the VPN feature as [they] found people simply weren’t using it.” Axing the VPN feature will allow the Google team to “refocus” and “support more in-demand features with Google One.”

Google did not provide a specific end date only to say the VPN will be ending in the next few months, with existing users being redirected to third-party options. We like NordVPN as it has a nice auto-connect feature when you’re on untrusted Wi-Fi, saving you a step from connecting to a VPN (or forgetting when you’re in a rush).

Back in February, Google touted it had surpassed 100 million Google One subscribers.

