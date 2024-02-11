Google One Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers

Google has officially surpassed the 100 million subscriber mark for its Google One service, as announced by CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday.

“We just crossed 100M Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan (launched yesterday) offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon,” said Pichai.

Google One plans include cloud storage for Gmail, Photos, and Drive, plus includes VPN by Google One and a dark web report.

Exclusive perks for subscribers include Google Photos editing features, Google Store rewards, and up to 10% back on Google Store device and accessory purchases.

Google One plans begin with the Standard 200 GB plan, with pricing starting at $3.99/month or $39.99/year in Canada, with options to upgrade for additional space such as 2TB, 5TB and 10TB, to go with bigger plans like 20TB and 30TB

The new AI Premium plan is only available monthly at $26.99 CAD per month, but right now includes a free two-month trial. The plan includes the newest Ultra 1.0 AI model, plus will soon bring Gemini directly into Gmail, Docs, Slides and Meet. No annual plan is available for the AI Premium plan, at the the moment.