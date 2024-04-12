New on BritBox: May 2024

British streaming service BritBox has revealed what’s coming in May 2024. Highlights include the Sophie Rundle-led original After the Flood and the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, streaming exclusively on BritBox in North America. Make it at Market will be returning for a second season on May 14.

Check out all the listings showing what’s new on BritBox for May 2024:

May 3

Reilly Ace of Spies S1 | New to BritBox | 11 x 60’, 1 x 90’ | All at Once

Stath Lets Flats S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

May 7

The Other Mrs. Jordan S1 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 60’ | All at Once

May 10

Stath Lets Flats S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

May 12

BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | Live

May 13

After the Flood S1 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’ | 2x Weekly

May 14

Make It at Market S2 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 15 x 45’ | All at Once

May 17

Stath Lets Flats S3 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

May 19

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’, 5 x 45’, 2 x 30’ | Daily following UK Broadcast

May 23

McDonald & Dodds S4 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 120’ | Weekly

May 31

Here We Go S2 | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 7 x 30’ | All at Once

BritBox costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada and is available on most streaming devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs and more.