New on BritBox: May 2024

British streaming service BritBox has revealed what’s coming in May 2024. Highlights include the Sophie Rundle-led original After the Flood and the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, streaming exclusively on BritBox in North America. Make it at Market will be returning for a second season on May 14.
Check out all the listings showing what’s new on BritBox for May 2024:
May 3
Reilly Ace of Spies S1 | New to BritBox | 11 x 60’, 1 x 90’ | All at Once
Stath Lets Flats S1 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once
May 7
The Other Mrs. Jordan S1 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 60’ | All at Once
May 10
Stath Lets Flats S2 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once
May 12
BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | Live
May 13
After the Flood S1 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’ | 2x Weekly
May 14
Make It at Market S2 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 15 x 45’ | All at Once
May 17
Stath Lets Flats S3 | New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once
May 19
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’, 5 x 45’, 2 x 30’ | Daily following UK Broadcast
May 23
McDonald & Dodds S4 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 120’ | Weekly
May 31
Here We Go S2 | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 7 x 30’ | All at Once
BritBox costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada and is available on most streaming devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs and more.
