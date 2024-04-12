Tesla FSD Subscription Pricing in Canada: $99/month, Now Live

Update April 12, 10:16pm PDT: Tesla FSD monthly subscriptions are now live in Canada, available through the Tesla mobile app.

Update April 12, 3:23pm PDT: Tesla just confirmed FSD subscriptions in Canada will cost $99 CAD per month. That works out to $71.82 USD or so, meaning Canadians are getting FSD subscriptions at a cheaper price than Americans, which is super rare. Our original story is below.

Tesla recently expanded a free one-month Full Self-Driving (FSD) trial to all owners in Canada, to showcase the latest version 12.3.x, which is a massive step-change versus the previous version 11.

Version 12.3.x is more human-like and assertive and is able to handle roundabouts better and navigate to and from destinations, even finding a spot in a parking lot at your final destination, depending on vehicle (cars without ultrasonic sensors and only on Tesla Vision).

On Friday, Tesla dropped the price of its monthly FSD subscription in the U.S., down from $199 to $99 USD per month, reports Tesla North.

This price drop will likely affect the upcoming FSD subscriptions in Canada as well (coming in April before trials end), since Tesla said pricing would mirror the equivalent of U.S. pricing. That would likely work out to roughly $136 CAD per month in Canada for FSD subscriptions, given current exchanges rates.

Tesla executive Rohan Patel said today, “the IT team (with many others as it’s not as simple as many on here assume) has done the work on a Canadian subscription option,” when asked for an update.

For now, Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) is only available in Canada and the USA. Purchasing outright costs a whopping $16,000 CAD in Canada ($12,000 in the US).

Below is a video FSD 12.3.3 driving in downtown Toronto, Ontario:

Here’s another video of FSD 12.3.3 taking on Montreal:

With FSD pricing in Canada possibly coming in at half price compared to before, would you subscribe at $136/month or so?